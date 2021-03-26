Event Information
AEG Presents Tom Odell plus Etta Marcus and Sam Ryder
Price: £28.50 (+£3.60 Booking fee*)
This event is strictly 14+
Tickets on sale 26th March 2021.
Thomas Peter Odell is an English singer-songwriter. He released his debut extended play, Songs from Another Love, in 2012 and won the BRITs Critics' Choice Award in early 2013. His debut studio album, Long Way Down, was issued on 24 June 2013. His second studio album, Wrong Crowd, was released on 10 June 2016.
Ticket Types:
- Advance - select this option for a printed ticket. Please select postage as tickets are no longer available for collection (postage charge £3.50 for Recorded Delivery).
- E-Ticket - select this option for a ticket you can print yourself and bring to the event. These tickets will also display on certain mobile phones. If you are a Cardiff University student this ticket will be registered to your student card, which can be scanned on the night for entry.
- * This price includes a 75p venue restoration levy per ticket. Click here for more info on the levy.
Cardiff University Student’s Union and Cardiff Union Services Limited are acting as agents on behalf of AEG in the sale of tickets for this event (excluding any booking fees, Venue restoration levy and postage).
